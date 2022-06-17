Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of IONM opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.59. Assure has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Assure will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

