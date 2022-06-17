Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of IONM opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.59. Assure has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assure (IONM)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.