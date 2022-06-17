Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.