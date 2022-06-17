Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $0.39

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $1,719.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,726.58 or 0.74913859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00297391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00089514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,994.21 or 1.00006335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

