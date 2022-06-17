Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Atos has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

