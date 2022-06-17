AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

