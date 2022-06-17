AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

T opened at $18.96 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

