AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,761,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

