AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

