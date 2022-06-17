Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 2.8%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 1,421,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 317,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.88. The company has a market cap of £42.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)
