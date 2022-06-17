Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 2.8%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 1,421,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 317,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.88. The company has a market cap of £42.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

