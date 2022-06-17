Auxier Asset Management Sells 201 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

