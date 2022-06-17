AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Up 0.5%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 3,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

