Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 38012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
AVVIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.00) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Investec raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.
About Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
