Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $83.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM opened at $21.74 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

