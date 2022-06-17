B. Riley Lowers Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

