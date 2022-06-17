BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

