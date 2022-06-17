BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $607,646,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $662.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $815.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $913.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

