Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,157,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 9,087,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,862.8 days.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBAJF shares. Barclays lowered Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

