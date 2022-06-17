Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Buys 1,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $17,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

