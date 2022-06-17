Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Buys 1,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $17,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $33.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
