Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.59. 408,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,647. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

