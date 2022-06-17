Barclays Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $180.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $129.81. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.