Barclays Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $339.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $241.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.51 and its 200 day moving average is $230.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

