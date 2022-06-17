Barclays Downgrades Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

