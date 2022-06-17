Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of FormFactor worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 684,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 301,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 321.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 291,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. B. Riley dropped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. CL King upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

