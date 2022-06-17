Barclays PLC Buys 42,528 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kennametal worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE:KMT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Kennametal Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.