Barclays PLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

