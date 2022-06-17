Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

