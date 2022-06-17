Barclays PLC Purchases 94,986 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

