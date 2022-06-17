Barclays PLC Purchases 99,300 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after purchasing an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 117.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 884,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,884,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 321,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $907.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

