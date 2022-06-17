Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of JELD-WEN worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,255,024 shares of company stock valued at $26,631,199 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

