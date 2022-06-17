Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.60. 147,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 527,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

