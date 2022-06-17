Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $99.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.82 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

