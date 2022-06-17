Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

