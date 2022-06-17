Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diageo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,275.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

