Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

