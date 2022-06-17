Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $18.89 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.