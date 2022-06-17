Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $95,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

American Tower stock opened at $235.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

