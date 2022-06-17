Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,931,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

GD stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

