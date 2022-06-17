Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 79,595 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,595 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 282,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

