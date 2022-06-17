Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes $11.77 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $499.00. 61,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $567.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.