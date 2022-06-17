Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

BDC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Belden by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Belden by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

