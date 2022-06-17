Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $51.92. 1,622,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

