Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires 403,564 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 1,213.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,564 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Clarim Acquisition worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,754 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLRM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.86.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.