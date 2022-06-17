Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of IOACU remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

