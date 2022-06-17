Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 530,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFIN. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

XFIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

