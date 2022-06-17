Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Beryl Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,587 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLTS. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,260. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

