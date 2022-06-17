Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $3.44 Million in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NPAB remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

