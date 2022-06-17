Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFACU. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,028,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $14,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,120,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,622,000.

AFACU remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

