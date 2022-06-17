Beryl Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,996 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KCGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 66,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,399. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

