Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Buys $36,250.00 in Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BTTX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
