Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Buys $36,250.00 in Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BTTX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

