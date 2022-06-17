BetterWealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

